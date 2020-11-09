EDMONTON -- A letter signed by dozens of physicians paints a dire picture for Alberta’s health system if the government does not impose a two-week lockdown to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In it, physicians tell Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw they are “deeply concerned” about the number of cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

“If this rate of increase continues unabated, our acute care health system will be overrun in the near future,” the letter states.

“If the rate of COVID-19 spread continues, the consequences to the people of Alberta will be catastrophic. Acute care beds now used to treat patients with cancers, heart disease and other serious conditions will be occupied by COVID-19 patients. Operating rooms will be converted to overflow ICUs and health care professionals will struggle to provide an acceptable quality of care.”

As of Friday, 171 Albertans with COVID-19 were receiving care in hospital, including 33 patients in ICU.

‘WE NEED RULES NOT SUGGESTIONS’

The physicians say they understand the negative effects another lockdown would have on the economy and people’s social lives, but they argue the government’s “requests” and voluntary guidelines is unlikely to reduce the rapid spread.

“The province should consider a 2-week short, sharp lockdown, or ‘circuit-breaker’ to drop the effective reproductive number and allow contact tracing to catch up, then turn to targeted regional control measures similar to Manitoba, Ontario and British Columbia, which have a sliding scale of restrictions based on the number of cases, hospital admissions and ICU capacity.”

On Friday, Kenney and Hinshaw suggested Edmontonians and Calgarians to not have get-togethers at home.

“We need rules not suggestions,” the letter reads.

Dr. Hinshaw will announce new COVID-19 data at 3:30 p.m.