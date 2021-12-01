Alberta expands COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility to all adults in stages

EDMONTON -

Alberta will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults in phases, the province announced Wednesday afternoon when it reported two more Omicron cases.

Albertans 60 years of age and older will be eligible for third doses starting on Monday, Dec. 6.

Booster shots will be administered to people who had their second dose at least six months ago.

"We're offering third doses to older people first, as we did with first and second doses, because older people are at increased risk of severe outcomes for COVID-19," Health Minister Jason Copping said.

"The current evidence supports expanding booster doses to add an additional layer of protection," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw added.

Currently, third doses are available for people who are immunocompromised, 70 years of age or older, residents of seniors' supportive living, health-care workers, and First Nations, Metis and Inuit.

Appointments for the 60+ group open on Thursday online.

"We anticipate that bookings for all adults aged 18 and over will be open by early next year but the exact timing will depend on the volume of appointments booked and the availability of vaccine supply."

Nearly 400,000 Albertans have received a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

MORE OMICRON CASES

Alberta identified two more cases of the Omicron variant increasing the total to three, Hinshaw said.

The positive tests are in a returning traveller from South Africa and the Netherlands and a household contact.

The two people have mild symptoms and are isolating at home, Hinshaw said.

The province also reported 430 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.

More details to come...