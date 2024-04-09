EDMONTON
    • Alberta family of 6 missing, vehicle found in Calgary: RCMP

    From top left - Winnie, Liliane, Debra, Isreal, Samuel and Gabriel Mani. (Credit: RCMP) From top left - Winnie, Liliane, Debra, Isreal, Samuel and Gabriel Mani. (Credit: RCMP)

    Rimbey RCMP is looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing family.

    The Mani family, consisting of Winnie (39), Liliane (24), Debra (18), Israel (15), Samuel (14) and Gabriel (13) were reported living in the area of Meridian Beach near Ponoka County.

    Mounties say Winnie last spoke to family over the phone on April 3, but the whereabouts of the family has not been confirmed since mid-March.

    “Winnie’s children were removed from school where they were attending in Lacomb,” Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told CTV News Edmonton. “We don't know if the family is actively missing on their own accord, and not wanting to be found or exactly what motivations they might have for leaving.”

    “There hasn't been any evidence, at this time, that anything nefarious has happened. The circumstances themselves are concerning.”

    A 2013 black Dodge Durango registered to Winnie Mani was found abandoned in a private parking lot near the Bow Habitat Station in south west Calgary on March 28, according to police.

    Winnie, the mother of the five children, is described as:

    • 39 years old
    • Female
    • 5'3" tall
    • 175 lbs
    • Brown eyes
    • Black hair

    Liliane is described as:

    • 24 years old
    • Female
    • 4'9" tall
    • 115 lbs
    • Brown eyes
    • Black hair

    Debra is described as:

    • 18 years old
    • Female
    • 5'2" tall
    • 120 lbs
    • Brown eyes
    • Black hair

    Israel is described as:

    • 15 years old
    • Male
    • 5'6" tall
    • 120 lbs
    • Brown eyes
    • Black hair

    Samuel is described as:

    • 14 years old
    • Male
    • 4'7" tall
    • 100 lbs
    • Brown eyes
    • Black hair

    Gabriel is described as:

    • 13 years old
    • Male
    • 3'9" tall
    • 78 lbs
    • Brown eyes
    • Black hair

    RCMP have reason to believe that the Mani’s may be in the southern British Columbia area – due to the ongoing investigation, they could not reveal their reasoning.

    Anyone with information about the Mani family is asked to call Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2225 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting p3tips.com.

