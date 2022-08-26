Alberta farmers hopeful for promising yield after warm August, massive hailstorm

With the summer season melting away, farmers are turning their focus to harvesting their crops, with some saying it looks to be a promising yield.

After a 40 per cent decrease in crop yields last year, the Alberta Wheat and Barley Commission (AWBC) says many growers expect an average to above-average harvest.

While there were concerns over a lack of moisture and cool temperatures at the start of the growing season, Tom Steve, AWBC general manager, says rain came when it was needed post-seeding.

"Things are looking relatively promising for sure," Steve said.

According to the province's crop report on Tuesday, 88 per cent of all crops still stand in Alberta. Steve says most farmers in southeastern parts of the province are well into their harvest or wrapping up, while central areas along Highway 2 are just getting started.

"Generally, farmers will be out harvesting their peas first and so that would be some of the activity that's being seen in the fields right now and barley after that," he added. "Wheat generally follows barley and then canola is the last crop to be harvested."

Alberta Agriculture forecasts the Peace region to have the highest yield expectations in Alberta this seaon, with the northwest being the only region with yield expectations below the 10-year average.

The August heat has allowed some farmers even to get a head start.

"Moisture now isn't all that helpful and in some cases, it will downgrade the quality or just delay the harvest process altogether," Steve said.

Pests of concern, like grasshoppers and flea beetles, are only rated as a moderate risk this year, the crop report says.

One of the biggest challenges for central Alberta farmers was the massive hailstorm over the Heritage Day long weekend that pounded Innisfail and area.

"(That) was pretty devastating to crops in certain parts of that geography," Steve said. "They would have a 100 per cent loss."

Those who escaped the storm are counting their blessings, Steve said, as last summer marked the worst drought in Alberta in 20 years.

"For the most part, I think farmers are relieved that they have a crop to harvest this year," he said.

"The quality (this year) will be good, which is also something that generally commands a premium in the marketplace."

While the weather may have played its part this year, Steve says the crops farmers seeded this year are likely the most expensive they've put in their whole career.

Kevin Bender, who grows a variety of oats, barley, wheat, canola, and peas near Bentley, Alta., said his highest cost was fertilizer.

"Fertilizer costs alone were double what they previously had been and then land costs," Bender told CTV News Edmonton. "If you rent land, generally land rent was higher just because the potential return is higher.

"So we had potential to make more money, but there's a lot of great risks that goes into that as well," he added.

Bender farms 3,000 to 3,500 acres together with his dad, brother, and brother. They all hope to be in the black this year.

"Things are ripening up and coming along nicely," Bender said. "There's still some unknowns about what inputs are going to be going into next year."

"We will just look for profit margins and capture those the best we can."