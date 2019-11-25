EDMONTON -- RCMP have laid charges after the death of a baby in Fort Saskatchewan on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to a home in Fort Saskatchewan around 6:43 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a baby in medical distress.

A one-year-old boy was taken to hospital, where he died.

Police say there was a second child at the scene, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The baby has been identified on a GoFundMe page as one-year-old Ares.

Damien Christopher Starrett, 30, of Fort Saskatchewan has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of the baby, and assault against the second child.

Police confirmed that Starrett is the father of the two children. They also said he is known to police.

"This is an extremely tragic situation for this family and the community at large” said Inspector Michael McCauley, Detachment Commander for Fort Saskatchewan RCMP. “Several RCMP units are involved in this investigation and the Zebra Child Protection Center has provided their expertise. In the interest of protecting the wellbeing of the family members, the RCMP are asking the media to respect the family’s privacy."

Investigators do not expect any further charges to be laid.

Starrett is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Thursday.