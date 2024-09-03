Alberta First Nation calls for RCMP officers to resign after fatal shooting of teenage boy

A boy who was killed by RCMP last week has been identified by the Samson Cree Nation as Hoss Lightning-Saddleback.

The 15-year-old was fatally shot by two RCMP officers after what police described as a confrontation in Wetaskiwin shortly after 1:20 a.m. on Friday.

Police say Lightning-Saddleback had made a call to 911 about an hour before the shooting claiming that he was being followed by a group of people and he feared for his safety.

A councillor for Samson Cree Nation is calling for accountability from RCMP in the wake of the shooting.

"I call for the immediate resignation of the RCMP officers involved," Izaiah Swampy-Omeasoo wrote in a statement released Monday.

"The continued presence of said officers poses a serious danger to the people of Maskwacis and their safety."

He also called for officials to keep Samson Cree Nation representatives apprised of the investigation.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating, and RCMP say an internal investigation will be conducted.