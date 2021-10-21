Alberta First Nation finishes first phase of search at former residential school site

The first phase of ground-penetrating radar in search of children’s remains by Kapawe'no First Nation at Grouard Indian Residential School, also known as St. Bernard Mission School, was completed on Oct. 21, 2021. The first phase of ground-penetrating radar in search of children’s remains by Kapawe'no First Nation at Grouard Indian Residential School, also known as St. Bernard Mission School, was completed on Oct. 21, 2021.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel

Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener