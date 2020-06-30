EDMONTON -- The size of legal outdoor gatherings is being increased just before Canada Day — and just after Alberta saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since May.

Albertans are now allowed to gather outside in groups of 200 people.

All other public health measures, like physical distancing, still have to be followed.

"Any large gathering increases the risk of transmission. Evidence suggests that outdoor events have a lower risk of transmission, provided other public health guidance is followed," the announcement reads.

"Alberta Health will continue to monitor case numbers and adjust as necessary."

Alberta reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Monday – the largest day-over-day increase since May 16, which saw 72 new cases counted.

According to the province's chief medical officer of health, the risk of spread is lower outdoors but still warrants safe practices.

The risk of #COVID19AB spread is lower outdoors. While Alberta’s weather may not always cooperate, I suggest planning Canada Day/summer activities outside with 2m physical distancing. If you don’t have a yard or it’s too small - meet at a park or one of Alberta’s green spaces. — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 29, 2020

No event, community or region of the province is immune from the virus. Simple acts like wearing a mask when out in public, washing our hands regularly, and staying home when sick is the best way to protect yourself, and everyone around you from #COVID19AB. — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 29, 2020

The previous outdoor gathering limit was 100.

As the change applies to community events like festivals, fireworks displays, sporting events and outdoor performances, those organizers are required to facilitate spacing between families and cohorts.