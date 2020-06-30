Advertisement
Alberta gives OK to outdoor gatherings of 200 ahead of July 1
EDMONTON -- The size of legal outdoor gatherings is being increased just before Canada Day — and just after Alberta saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since May.
Albertans are now allowed to gather outside in groups of 200 people.
All other public health measures, like physical distancing, still have to be followed.
"Any large gathering increases the risk of transmission. Evidence suggests that outdoor events have a lower risk of transmission, provided other public health guidance is followed," the announcement reads.
"Alberta Health will continue to monitor case numbers and adjust as necessary."
Alberta reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Monday – the largest day-over-day increase since May 16, which saw 72 new cases counted.
According to the province's chief medical officer of health, the risk of spread is lower outdoors but still warrants safe practices.
The previous outdoor gathering limit was 100.
As the change applies to community events like festivals, fireworks displays, sporting events and outdoor performances, those organizers are required to facilitate spacing between families and cohorts.