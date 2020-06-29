EDMONTON -- Alberta Health says there are another 71 cases of COVID-19 in the province with no new deaths.

It's the largest day-over-day increase since May 16, when there were 72 new cases.

The Edmonton zone continues to have the highest number of active cases in Alberta with 257, while Calgary has 239 active cases.

The total number of people who've recovered from the virus is 7,354.

Forty-one people remain in hospital with nine of those patients in intensive care.

Health workers have completed 442,253 COVID-19 tests to date, according to the province.