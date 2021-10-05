Alberta government, health officials to give COVID-19 update Tuesday

EDMONTON -

A number of Alberta government and health officials will give a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Jason Copping, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Alberta Health Services CEO and president Dr. Verna Yiu will speak at 3:30 p.m.

Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

On Monday, Alberta reported 4,037 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths since Friday.

There are 1,079 people in hospital and 257 in intensive care.

Out of eligible Albertans, 84.2 per cent have one dose and 74.9 per cent have two.