EDMONTON -- Alberta will begin handing out more than 40 million non-medical masks by the end of May, according to Premier Jason Kenney.

On Wednesday, Kenney announced the program ahead of the province's daily COVID-19 briefing.

"We will be able to provide a limited number of masks for people for the foreseeable future," said Kenney.

The government is still working out the distribution plan for the masks.

The province has recommended people wear a mask when leaving their home if it's not possible to maintain two metres of distance from other people.

"Let me be clear, wearing a mask does not replace other important measures," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health.

"Think of masks as that last line of defence in the event other measures are not possible.​"

She also tweeted out several tips on how to properly wear a mask.