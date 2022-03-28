Alberta government to again call on feds to stop carbon tax increase

Alberta is resuming calls for Ottawa to scrap its planned carbon tax increase on April 1.

Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to talk publicly about Canada's carbon tax on Monday.

An Alberta economist expects the federal carbon tax hike to raise the price at the pumps by 2.2 cents.

Kenney has been steadily calling on Ottawa to ditch its carbon tax as fuel prices have shot past record levels.

Some pundits also believe his province's plan to stop collecting fuel tax on April 1 was politically timed.