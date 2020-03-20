EDMONTON -- Alberta confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the largest day-to-day increase yet, bringing the province's total to 195.

Up to 11 of the total cases — all in the Edmonton and Calgary zones — may be community transmitted, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Five of the 10 coronavirus patients in hospital are in intensive care.

There have been no additional deaths after the first one announced Thursday, and three cases have recovered so far, Hinshaw said.

NEW RESTRICTIONS FOR SENIORS FACILITIES

Seniors can now only have one designated visitor at seniors homes, the province announced Friday. The visitor must be designed by the resident and undergo a health screening, such as a temperature check, before going inside.

"These measures will be extremely difficult for residents of seniors facilities," Hinshaw said. "One of the meaningful actions Albertans can take is simply picking up the phone. Even spending just a few minute on the phone with a senior can go a long way toward reducing feelings of loneliness and isolation."

Funerals are still permitted with a maximum of 50 people, but attendees have to practice social distancing, the province said.

"I know it is heartbreaking to refrain from hugging loved ones at something as difficult as a funeral, but please trust that these practices, as painful as they are, are necessary to prevent the spread of this deadly and contagious illness."

SELF-ISOLATION TIPS

Hinshaw continued to encourage Albertans to go into self-isolation if they recently returned from abroad or if they're feeling ill.

The doctor added it's OK for people self-isolating to go outside, as long as they practice social distancing.

"I want to be clear that there's no danger to others if someone who is self-isolating goes for a walk outside and stays two metres away from others. Being outside and active is an important support for health, both physical and mental, and should be encouraged."

Those who are feeling well should wash their hands and stay two metres away from others, Hinshaw said.