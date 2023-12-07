Alberta Health Services names longtime public servant new president/CEO

A public-sector veteran in two provinces is the new head of Alberta Health Services.

Athana Mentzelopoulos will start as AHS president and chief executive officer on Dec. 11.

Lyle Oberg, the executive board chair of AHS, announced in a Thursday media release the appointment of Mentzelopoulos, who most recently worked as the executive director of the Alberta Medical Association.

Mentzelopoulos, who's worked in public-sector leadership roles over the last two decades in both Alberta and British Columbia, has also served for AHS as the EMS provisional lead and advisor to the official administrator.

She worked as deputy minister in various portfolios in both provinces, including treasury board and finance in Alberta, and corporate priorities and finance in B.C.

"I look forward to working with her to support staff through the healthcare system refocus efforts underway, while keeping to AHS’ mandate of delivering high quality health services to all Albertans,” Oberg said in the release.