Alberta increasing home care funding to open hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

The Alberta government announced on Thursday funds to increase capacity for the home care system to make room for COVID-19 patients filling up the province's ICUs, but no new measures to reduce the spread of the virus, and no vaccine passports.

The province is spending $36 million to pay home care workers more and hire additional employees to care for more Albertans in their own homes, instead of hospitals.

"Increase in staffing will mean that we can move more patients home from the hospital when they are ready," Health Minister Tyler Shandro said.

Shandro said there are 400 Albertans waiting to be discharged from the hospital to go to their continuing care facilities.

"It's better for the system and other patients because it frees up opportunities for the next patient who needs it."

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there are 679 people in hospital receiving care for COVID-19, including 154 patients in ICU.

Alberta also added more than 1,500 new cases for the first time since mid-May.

Nine more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total numbers of deaths up to 43 in the past seven days and 2,434 since the pandemic began.

Active cases rose to near 16,000, up to their highest point since May 21.

Several doctors believe the system is on the verge of collapse.

Alberta Health Services, the province's health-care provider, said on Wednesday there were 258 intensive care beds in the province, which includes 85 added spaces. It said intensive care unit capacity sat at 87 per cent – just slightly below a seven-day average of 91 per cent.

That same day, AHS postponed all scheduled elective surgeries and many outpatient procedures for the remainder of the week at Calgary hospitals while it needed to shuffle staff to handle an increase in COVID-19 ICU patients.

Postponements in the Edmonton zone are expected to increase up to 50 per cent.

On Wednesday, the province reported 18 COVID-19-related deaths and 1,166 new cases. According to the latest data, there were 647 Albertans in hospital with the disease, 147 of whom were in the ICU.

