EDMONTON -- Alberta added more than 100 cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row Friday.

The province reported 105 cases of the coronavirus, bringing the active-case count to 859.

Hospitals across the province are treating 68 patients with COVID-19, with 13 of them receiving care in ICUs.

Two more Albertans died as a result of the virus since Thursday's update.

Calgary has 338 active infections, while Edmonton has 182.

There are currently nine regions in the province's watch category: Edmonton-Duggan, Calgary-Centre, Calgary -lbow, Mackenzie County, County of Stettler No. 6, Wheatland County, Municipal District of Willow Creek No. 26, Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 and Cardston County.

Alberta has reported 9,219 cases of COVID-19, 8,193 recoveries and 167 deaths.