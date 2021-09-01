EDMONTON -- An Edmonton-area man accused of threatening police and the public through social media posts has been granted bail and will be released with conditions until his April trial date.

Kelvin Gregory Maure, 26, is facing at least 34 charges, including alleged weapons offences as well as impersonating a police officer. His trial is scheduled for April of 2022.

He had initially been denied bail but on Tuesday, Alberta Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sterling Sanderman ruled he should be granted bail and released until his trial begins.

"The Crown’s concerns about Mr. Maure’s beliefs are valid but misplaced," reads Sanderman's ruling.

His ruling describes how Mounties began to investigate Maure due to his potential association with extreme right-wing groups, including neo-Nazi groups.

But, Sanderman found the Crown hadn't made a strong case for keeping him in custody.

"There is no concrete evidence before the court that ties him inexorably to these beliefs or groups."

'A THREAT TO CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE'

Maure had been on the RCMP's radar since September 2020, Mounties said in an April release.

"In January 2021, Maure displayed escalating behaviour leading investigators to believe he presented a threat to critical infrastructure, police, and the public," the release reads.

"Maure is alleged to have made several online posts with comments and photographs deemed to be a threat to critical infrastructure, the police and the public. These online activities together with other actions taken by Maure resulted in RCMP taking him into custody."

He was arrested in mid-February after a multi-day operation involving the RCMP's anti-terrorism unit in the area of Township Road 540 and Range Road 20.

Mounties say officers then executed search warrants at several properties and found firearms, explosives and a RCMP shirt.