Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims

A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.

Imesh Ratnayake, 21, was arrested in July on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and making and transmitting child pornography.

He was accused of contacting children aged 11 to 13 online and meeting them in Morinville and the Edmonton area, luring them to perform sexual acts between September 2021 and June 2022.

He was released on conditions after his July arrest.

Ratnayake was rearrested on Dec. 9 and he has been remanded in custody.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) investigators now believe he may have victimized more than 100 kids.

“Investigators have discovered thousands of videos and images that depict upwards of potentially 100 additional, unidentified victims of child luring and sexual assault," Sgt. Kerry Shima said in a news release.

"We want parents in the Edmonton Region to discuss this case with their children to determine if they communicated or met with Mr. Ratnayake.”

The charges announced Tuesday against Ratnayake include:

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference;

Luring a child x6;

Making child pornography x2;

Obtaining sexual services for consideration from persons under 18;

Making sexually explicit material available to a child x5;

Utter threats;

Fail to comply with a release order.

Ratnayake is believed to have used several Snapchat profiles under the usernames “islandsauce0129”and “monked.ruffy.”

He also uses the name Matt Wintoni or “mattwintoni,” ALERT said.

Investigators are looking to speak with any potential victims or witnesses. Those people are asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.

The Zebra Centre for Child Protection, RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service are helping ALERT with the investigation.

Information about how to protect children from being sexually exploited is posted on ALERT's website.