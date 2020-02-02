EDMONTON -- A move that symbolizes good sportsmanship has been bumped, in an effort to minimize the potential spread of coronavirus.

Though there have been no probable or confirmed cases of respiratory illness in the province, minor league hockey players across Alberta have been advised they should bump fists instead of shaking hands with their opponents at the end of games.

The move is similar to precautions soccer leagues in Edmonton and St. Albert took earlier this week.

“This situation serves as a reminder that the health and safety of participants is a priority, and prevention in the hockey environment should be considered by those around the game,” the Hockey Alberta notice says.

The association says parents are urged to keep their children away from the hockey environment if they are showing any signs of infectious disease or virus, and players should be encouraged to say something if they feel ill.

Players are also being urged to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and warm water, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers, cough and sneeze into their arms, sleeves or a tissue and not share water bottles, glasses, mouthguards or other personal items.

There have been four confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Canada.

Worldwide there have been more than 14,600 cases, resulting in more than 300 deaths.