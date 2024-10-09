Alberta MLA comparing transgender students to poop welcomed back by UCP

Jennifer Johnson, Lacombe-Ponoka legislature member, has been welcomed back into the United Conservative Party (UCP).

Johnson was banned in 2023 over comments where she compared the issue of transgender students in Alberta's schools to baking cookies with feces inside.

“We can be top three per cent but that little bit of poop is what wrecks it,” Johnson said in audio from a 2022 talk at the Western Unity Group in Stettler.

“This is more than a teaspoon of poop in the cookie batch, right?"

At the time, Johnson said she was embarrassed to "have caused hurt," and apologized for the way she discussed the issue.

Despite the comments, Johnson was re-elected in May as an independent member.

Premier Danielle Smith said in August that Johnson could be readmitted after new UCP policies on pronouns were passed.

On Wednesday, the UCP announced Johnson had been welcomed back to caucus after an internal vote.

Shane Getson, UCP chief government whip, said Johnson has met with "numerous" members of the LGBTQ2S+ and "engaged on topics of importance" since the 2023 election.

Queer Citizens United, the Lacombe Pride Society, Ponoka Pride Society and Central Alberta Pride Society all denounced a meeting held with Johnson in September.

A member of Queer Citizens United said afterward that Johnson has not exhibited understanding or rebuilt trust with the community, calling the meeting an insincere display.

Johnson's status as a UCP MLA took effect immediately.

A spokesperson for the Lacombe Pride Society said it's disappointing, but not surprising that Johnson has been reinstated.

"It was a matter of time and it truly is disappointing," Jonathan Luscombe told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

"We worked tirelessly to get her to listen, to get her to see our perspective and she refused to."

Luscombe says the timing of the reinstatement is particularly disappointing, as Smith had originally said it would not come before the UCP trans legislation was passed.

"They showed their true colours in that they really didn’t care about trans people," he said.

"This person is a literal transphobe helping to decide a policy for transgender people and for taking away their rights."

Rowan Morris of Trans Rights Yeg said the decision feels like a slap in the face for the trans community.

"For someone to reduce children who just want to be themselves to fecal matter is violent," he said in a statement. "It shows a complete dehumanizing of gender diverse people. Johnson has yet to demonstrate that she sees transgender people as people, and that is not a problem for the UCP caucus."

Alberta New Democrat leader Naheed Nenshi called the move a gut-punch for trans youth and their families.

"At the time Danielle Smith in response even called Johnson’s comments 'a vile analogy' and said the language was 'unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our party or province,'" Nenshi said in a Wednesday news release.

"Johnson’s apology lacked true remorse and we don’t fully know who in the community she met with or whether they accepted that her views have actually changed."

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Johnson and is awaiting her response.