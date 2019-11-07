EDMONTON -- All Albertans may soon become organ and tissue donors without prior consent.

The Human Tissue and Organ Donation (Presumed Consent) Amendment Act passed first reading in the legislature Wednesday.

Right now, if someone in Alberta wants to donate their organs when they die, they must 'opt-in' and make their wishes known to their family.

If Bill 205 becomes law, Alberta will switch to an 'opt-out' system, meaning a person would have to refuse to donate instead of agreeing.

"A 90 per cent majority of Canadians support organ and tissue donation, but less than 20 per cent have made plans to donate," UCP MLA Matt Jones said. "This bill will change our underperforming opt-in system into an opt-out or presumed consent system, to match other leading jurisdictions around the world."

According to Alberta Health Services, there were 464 Albertans on the organ and tissue waiting list at the end of 2018.

Donors can save up to eight lives and improve the health of more than 75 people.

Alberta launched its online organ and tissue donor registry in April 2014.