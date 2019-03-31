Alberta’s New Democratic Party leader Rachel Notley has agreed to join the provincial leaders' debate on April 4.

Notley will join the United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney, Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel and Liberal Party leader David Khan at the debate.

It’s expected to be the only leaders’ debate during the 2019 election campaign, and will be broadcast from the CTV Edmonton studios.

The debate is expected to cover the most significant issues facing Alberta; including the provincial economy, pipelines, energy, education, health care and the province’s relationship with Ottawa.

The debate airs April 4 at 5:30 p.m. MT.