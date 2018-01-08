A tentative agreement between the union for Alberta nurses and Alberta Health Services includes a two-year wage freeze and job security.

The United Nurses of Alberta and AHS reached the three-year agreement, retroactive to April 2017, on the weekend.

Alberta’s 30,000 nurses would be eligible to negotiate a raise on February 15, 2019.

Despite the wage freeze, United Nurses of Alberta president Heather Smith said the deal gives nurses what the value most: No layoffs or hour reductions.

“There are certainly going to be people who will not think that this is a good deal, but I think our committee's assessment is that in this environment economically that's the best that can be achieved,” Smith said.

The contract will be presented to delegates in Calgary on January 25.

With files from Shanelle Kaul and The Canadian Press