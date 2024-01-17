Alberta opens new support centre in Edmonton for people living in encampments

The province has opened a new support centre in Edmonton with the goal of helping people living in encampments.

Staff at the centre will be able to connect people to shelters, housing and financial services, help obtaining an identification card, as well as Indigenous cultural supports and liaisons, the government announced Wednesday morning.

A local organization will be at the centre to help care for people's pets.

Staff from Radius Health and Alberta Health Services will also be at the site to help anyone who wants addictions treatment.

The province did not disclose the location of the centre, but said it would be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, and services would be available 24-7 for people registered at the centre.

Free transportation will be provided to the centre by the city.

The province says the project will be evaluated every 30 days to gauge its effectiveness.

In the spring, the space will be converted into a 100-bed women-only shelter with services for vulnerable women.