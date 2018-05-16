A central Alberta patrol officer had to be hospitalized after he was exposed to fentanyl Saturday, CTV News has learned.

The Alberta Peace Officer Professional Association confirmed Wednesday that on May 12, a member of the Seba Beach Patrol Service found a vial on a road in Seba Beach.

Wearing gloves, he reportedly picked up the vial. He went back to the office, and started experiencing breathing problems and an increased heart rate.

Paramedics were called and he was taken to hospital where he was held for four hours.

CTV News has learned he was administered naloxone at some point.

Officials said the officer was back at work, but still reportedly unsettled by what happened. RCMP were brought in to investigate, and officers found traces of fentanyl on the dashboard of the peace officer’s car and his ticket books.

On Wednesday, notices had been posted around Seba Beach warning residents and visitors of the incident. The notice said the vial picked up by the officer contained fentanyl, MDMA and cocaine.

The notice said residents are advised to call 911 if they find anything suspicious on the road, and to talk with children about the importance of doing so. Plus, naloxone kits can be picked up for free at local pharmacies and through Alberta Health Services.

More to come…