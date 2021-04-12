EDMONTON -- With the opening of rapid flow-through vaccination centres around the province, including two "mega clinics" in Alberta's largest cities, the premier expects the province to be "back to normal" in the fall.

Jason Kenney on Monday outlined what his government expects to see in terms of vaccine distribution and relaxing of public health measures.

TIMELINE

Currently, about 22 per cent of Alberta's population has "protective immunity," either from having contracted COVID-19 or being one of 865,500 people to have received at least one dose of vaccine.

With the opening of Phase 2C vaccination eligibility on Monday, as well as rapid flow clinics in Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Red Deer, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, Kenney said the province is on pace to administer 300,000 doses each week. Part of the boost to Alberta's inoculation plan are two "mega clinics" in Edmonton and Calgary which are expected to give up to 1,000 shots per hour. Kenney said he toured the clinic at Edmonton's EXPO Centre over the weekend and called it a "sight to behold." It opened Monday at noon.

And as Pfizer deliveries grow from 119,000 weekly doses to 225,000 in June – by which point, Alberta also hopes to have received Johnson & Johnson's single-shot product – provincial modelling predicts 64 per cent protective immunity by the end of that month.

Kenney expects things to be "back to normal" mid-September at 72 per cent protective immunity.

Along the way, he said the government plans to relax gathering limits, remove mask mandates, and eventually drop other restrictions.

'ABSTRACT POLITICAL PRINCIPLES DON'T STOP PEOPLE FROM PILING UP IN ICUS': KENNEY

But Kenney stood by Alberta's backtracking to Step 1 of reopening – criticized by United Conservative supporters and members alike – while COVID-19 infections hover around December's high levels.

"It's very simple. We have to see the numbers start to come down. Right now, they're going up at a pretty alarming pace. Right now, we're on track to hit probably 2,000 average daily cases in the near future, and quite possibly 20,000 active cases. Based on the active case to hospitalization ratio, that would imply about five to six hundred people in hospital," Kenney told media on Monday.

"Once we can see that on a sustained basis, let's say for a period of a couple of weeks, then we can safely assume the vaccines are starting to win and then we can start moving to relaxing restrictions again."

Close to 165,000 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Phase 2C's opening on Monday increased eligibility to some 240,000 health-care workers in the province like physicians, nurses and pharmacists and others providing direct patient care.

Kenney added, "If the alternative is blowing out our health-care system, mass cancellation of surgeries, a potential surge in preventable deaths, that is not morally acceptable…

"We have tried to take a balanced approach because of our Alberta belief in freedom and personal responsibility, but abstract political principles don't stop people from piling in intensive care units and threatening the capacity of our intensive care system."