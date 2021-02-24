EDMONTON -- Alberta began its COVID-19 immunization program in December. Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been approved by Health Canada and are being made available to Albertans in stages. Here's what you need to know.

WHO CAN GET VACCINATED RIGHT NOW?

Alberta entered Phase 1B on Feb. 24, at that point opening bookings to people 75 years and older. First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people 65 and older living in a First Nations community or Métis Settlement may also book an appointment.

WHO IS NEXT IN LINE?

Albertans between the ages of 65 and 74, Indigenous people between the ages of 50 to 64 (on or off reserve or Métis Settlement), and staff and residents of licensed supportive living facilities not included in Phase 1 will be next to be vaccinated.

Phase 2 of Alberta's vaccine program, scheduled to run April to September, is broken into four groups of eligibility.

The vaccine will be offered to all members of one group before the next.

Group B will consist of adults with high-risk underlying conditions. Group C will include those who live and work in a congregate living setting, such as correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and group or other supportive living homes. As well, Group C will include workers caring for acute patients and who have a high potential for spread to high-risk individuals, and caregivers of people most at risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. Finally, Group D will include Albertans aged 50 to 64 and Indigenous people aged 35 to 49 living on or off reserve or settlement.

It is possible that workers in specific industries will be included in Phase 2 if there is available vaccine product.

Alberta expects to begin offering vaccine to the general public in the fall.

HOW WILL I FIND OUT WHEN I CAN RECEIVE THE VACCINE?

The Alberta government provides updated information about its vaccine program online and announces new openings or changes.

Albertans can sign up to receive an email notification when it is their turn to book an appointment, or to be notified of timeline changes.

WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

Albertans can register for the COVID-19 vaccine online or by calling Health Link at 811.

Vaccine appointments cannot be made by contacting clinics or hospitals.

Albertans can book an appointment on behalf of someone else.

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW BEFORE REGISTERING?

If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, or are immunocompromised or have an auto-immune disorder, it is advised to talk to your doctor before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, the vaccine is not being offered to children under the age of 16 or Albertans with a severe allergy to an ingredient.

The vaccine is free. Alberta Health Services has warned any ask of payment for a COVID-19 vaccine may be a scam.

WHO HAS ALREADY RECEIVED THE VACCINE?

Already, prioritized frontline workers plus staff and residents of long-term care and supportive living homes were offered the shot.

Alberta expects to finish Phase 1 vaccinations by the end of March.

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES BEING DISTRIBUTED?

The week of Feb. 24, Alberta was administering vaccine at 58 sites that were equipped to store the product. The sites are not publicly listed.

Alberta Health Services is working to offer vaccine at pharmacies in the future, and eventually physician offices.

WHAT SHOULD I BRING TO MY APPOINTMENT?

Government-issued ID and your Alberta Health Care number will be required at the appointment.

HOW CAN I GET TO MY VACCINATION SITE?

Appointment time and clinic location will be provided during the booking process.

If an Albertan cannot drive or get a ride to an appointment, they can call 211 to learn about available transportation supports.

You can bring a support person to an appointment if you require assistance. They must adhere to public health measures. That does not make them eligible for the vaccine.

WHEN DO I GET MY SECOND DOSE?

A second dose of vaccine is given about six weeks after a first shot, between 38 to 42 days according to guidance by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

The second appointment can also be made online or by calling Health Link at 811.

WHO DO I CONTACT IF I HAVE QUESTIONS?

More information is available through Health Link or at: