Alberta premier fights back tears, promises help as Jasper devastated by fire
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fought back tears Thursday as she sought to console Jasper residents coming to terms with a community devastated by wildfire.
"The feelings of loss and fear and loneliness must be overwhelming," Smith said at a fire update in Edmonton.
"We share the sense of loss with all of those who live in the town, who care for it, and who have helped build it."
Specifics on what has been destroyed in the Rocky Mountain resort town of 5,000 remained sketchy.
Jasper Park officials, in a statement, said the firefighting situation remains dynamic.
"Due to the ongoing fire conditions and our focus on the response effort, it is impossible to share information about specific locations and the extent of damage at this time," said the statement.
"The accuracy of this information is critical because it has a direct impact on members of the community. We will share more information as soon as we are able to ensure its accuracy."
Photos shared on social media Wednesday night depicted Jasper structures wrapped in sheets of flame.
A video Thursday morning showed rain-slicked streets, cloudy skies and a wide swath of blackened, charred homes and buildings razed to their foundations.
"The images we're seeing out of Jasper are devastating," said Forestry Minister Todd Loewen.
The province has asked for help from the Canadian Armed Forces, and the federal government has said aid is on the way.
Photos posted July 25, 2024 show destruction in Jasper after wildfire ravaged the town. (Source: Woodlands County)
Calgary, along with fire crews from Edmonton and Sherwood Park, said they were sending resources to the fire scene.
The staging area was the town of Hinton, on the eastern outskirts of Jasper National Park.
In Hinton Thursday morning, rain fell and wood smoke hung in the air at the roadblock preventing vehicles from entering the park. Five officials in bright neon yellow vests directed traffic. The only vehicle that was seen going through was a fire truck.
Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland, in an open letter to residents, urged them to stay strong.
"I write to you today with profound sorrow as we begin to come to terms with the devastating impact of last night's wildfire that has ravaged our beloved community," Ireland wrote.
"The destruction and loss that many of you are facing and feeling is beyond description and comprehension.
"Your resilience and strength have always been the backbone of our community. In the coming days and weeks, we will rally together, support one another, and begin the daunting process of recovery."
About 25,000 people, including about 5,000 residents in the Jasper townsite, were forced to flee west at a moment's notice late Monday night as twin wildfires from the south and north roared up and cut off access to the east and south.
A day later they were directed to loop back to Alberta as British Columbia, dealing with its own fires, did not have the capacity to assist.
On Wednesday, efforts to contain the fires -- include buckets and fire guards and a last-ditch effort to burn a path from the southern fire to the river and highway -- were foiled by raging, gusting winds.
Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, the fire roared in and began torching structures.
Jasper, a postcard-perfect mountain town, is famous for hiking, skiing, kayaking and biking. It is also home to dozens of species such as elk, mountain goats, cougars, lynx, black bears and grizzly bears. The United Nations designated the parks that make up the Canadian Rockies, including Jasper, a World Heritage Site in 1984.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.
Alberta premier fights back tears, promises help as Jasper devastated by fire
Alberta premier fights back tears, promises help as Jasper devastated by fire
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fought back tears Thursday as she sought to console Jasper residents coming to terms with a community devastated by wildfire.
