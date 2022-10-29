Alberta premier looking to block future mask mandates in schools

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at a press conference after members were sworn into cabinet in Edmonton, on Monday October 24, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson) Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at a press conference after members were sworn into cabinet in Edmonton, on Monday October 24, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing incident in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via AP)

A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters

At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korea. Here a look at some of the major crowd disasters around the world in recent decades.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island