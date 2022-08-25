Edmonton post-secondary institutions ask students, staff to follow COVID-19 'personal health measures'

As university students prepare for a return to classes, post-secondary institutions in Edmonton have shifted from mandatory public health measures to "personal" decisions.

All Edmonton post-secondary institutions are welcoming students and staff back for full returns to in-person, on-campus learning for the 2022-23 academic year, with some institutions still offering hybrid and online options.

In June, the province lifted all mandatory public health restrictions, including the need to be isolated when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or receiving a positive test.

The University of Alberta, MacEwan University, the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and Concordia University of Edmonton ask students to stay home if feeling unwell or after a positive COVID-19 test.

Universities and polytechnics will no longer require students to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status or negative rapid test results.

All post-secondary institutions continue to encourage those coming to campus to be fully vaccinated and receive their booster shots once eligible.

"Vaccination against COVID-19 remains the best way to prevent severe illness and death," NAIT said in a statement. "Booster shots can prolong immunity to improve protection and limit spread."

Physical distancing is still recommended by MacEwan and Concordia, with the use of masks advised there and at NAIT and U of A.

"The University of Alberta is closely following public health guidance for Alberta," said Ross Neitz, university spokesperson. "As a community, we continue to work together to minimize risks.

"Personal health measures on our campuses will continue to be important this fall to avoid major disruptions to university programs and operations."