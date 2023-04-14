Alberta Premier Smith, with election looming, announces new limits on media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, four days after announcing she won’t answer questions on her ethics investigation, says she will limit questions on all other topics.
Smith told reporters in Calgary Friday that she will only allow reporters to ask a single question at news conferences and not allow them the traditional followup query.
Asked why, she replied, “It’s an election, that’s why.
“We’re sort of getting into election mode, so we have lots of people (and we) want to answer lots of questions.”
The election is not set to formally begin for two more weeks, and Smith invoked the new rule, not at a United Conservative Party event, but at a government-funded media availability to unveil a new panel to address multicultural issues.
The Opposition NDP responded quickly, promising to answer any and all questions put to them, including followups.
“Leaders take questions — it's part of the job,” NDP Leader Rachel Notley said on social media.
“If Danielle Smith isn't willing to explain herself to Albertans, she shouldn’t be premier. Albertans deserve better.”
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi also weighed in on social media.
“Folks, this is really wrong,” said Nenshi. “This was a government announcement, not an election announcement.
“It’s part of the job to answer questions no matter how tough — why I scrummed almost daily. Not answering means you’re either hiding something or your staff are scared of what you’ll say.”
Some political scientists said Smith is making the change to avoid accountability, particularly given the recent controversy over her phone call with Calgary street pastor Art Pawlowski about his then-upcoming criminal trial.
They said followup questions to politicians are crucial, as they are typically used to clarify gaps or assumptions or to challenge, if necessary, the content of the first answer.
“The followup question allows reporters to do two things. It allows them to either repeat (the initial question) or, in some cases, call out the premier or the politician for misstatements or to clarify facts,” said political scientist Jared Wesley with the University of Alberta.
Wesley said it will ultimately be up to voters to decide if they have a concern with Smith's one-question policy. He said it’s a questionable election strategy for Smith and her UCP given polls suggest a tight race ahead of the May 29 polling day and suggests there are voter concerns over Smith’s trustworthiness.
“If you have an accountability problem, the answer is not to make yourself less accountable. The answer is to make yourself more transparent. And this new policy flies in the face of that,” said Wesley.
He said the move also opens the door to Notley answering every media question to burnish her image as a reliable, confident leader while being able to paint Smith as evasive.
“It’s feeding into the negative brand elements of (Smith) being somebody who is ducking accountability,” said Wesley.
Political scientist Lori Williams said followup questions are key to getting the answers voters require, and the new rule is part of a pattern of evasion by Smith.
“Here we see the latest in a series of attempts on the part of the premier to avoid answering questions,” said Williams with Mount Royal University in Calgary.
She cited Smith’s announcement earlier in the week that the premier won’t answer questions about the probe into her phone call with Pawlowski. In the call, Smith is heard sharing internal information while offering to make inquiries on his behalf ahead of his trial relating to a COVID-19 protest at the Canada-United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta.
“It’s becoming a pattern associated with this government and this premier, that she will have a variety of reasons for not answering questions, and then saying, paradoxically, that this is the case because it's an (upcoming) election,” said Williams.
“This is raising more doubts about trust rather than shoring up trust and confidence in the leader.”
Legal experts have said Smith breached the democratic guardrail separating politicians from interfering in specific court cases with the Pawlowski call.
Smith has said she did nothing wrong because it’s her job as a politician to speak to constituents.
Smith’s office announced Monday that ethics commissioner Marguerite Trussler is investigating whether the call interfered with the administration of justice.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2023.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Financial system has to adjust to higher interest rates, Macklem says
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the financial system has to adjust to higher interest rates, just like the rest of the economy.
AV cart recalled in Canada after deaths of 3 U.S. children
Health Canada has issued a recall of Luxor Workspaces audiovisual carts after three children died and one other child was seriously injured in the U.S.
An average of 48 work days were lost to health-related absences in 2022: Manulife
Employee health is taking an increasing toll on workforce productivity, according to Manulife’s Wellness Report, which calculated an average of 48 days lost per employee in 2022.
VR training leads to better nursing performance than clinical practice, study says
New research suggests that virtual reality (VR) could enhance the training of future nurses, offering practical experience beyond the walls of inpatient clinics.
Schwarzenegger repaired L.A. utility trench, not a pothole: city
The 'giant pothole' that Arnold Schwarzenegger said he recently filled on a street in his Los Angeles neighbourhood was actually a trench that had been dug for utility work, according to the city.
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
Afghan athlete who escaped Taliban chasing Judo dreams in Canada
An Afghan Judo athlete who escaped the Taliban last year shares his story of earning five medals, including two gold, in separate competitions in Canada.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
Biden breaks down in tears during meeting with priest who gave son last rites
U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.
Calgary
-
Province pledges funding for mental health and addiction support as Calgary crime wave continues
The Alberta Government is putting up more than $5 million over three years it says will help provide better mental health and addiction support to those in police custody.
-
Albertans blast provincial police force pitch as UCP critics speculate idea not dead yet
Alberta's opposition leader is accusing the UCP government of trying to continue on with a provincial police force against Albertans' wishes.
-
'Something you'd see in a movie': Calgary residents wake up to find their tires swiped
When Susan Jolliffe's husband woke up Friday to go to work, he had a nasty surprise waiting for him.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon residents still refusing green bins: City of Saskatoon
The city of Saskatoon says some residents continue to refuse the new green bin upon attempted delivery.
-
Court documents show Lighthouse's financial downfall
Court documents filed at the Court of King's Bench show how quickly the finances of Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. collapsed in a matter of months.
-
Saskatoon firefighters extinguish fire at Homestead Ice Cream
A tree falling into a power line led to a fire at a beloved Saskatoon ice cream shop.
Regina
-
Complicated evidence delays closing arguments in Chelsea Whitby's second-degree murder trial
Crown prosecutors have called their final witness in Chelsea Whitby’s second-degree murder trial.
-
'We're angered': Indigenous leader displeased with Prime Minister Trudeau's comments on resource control
Mixed messaging from Ottawa about resource control is causing uncertainty.
-
McLurg School expected to remain closed until April 26
McLurg Elementary School is expected to remain closed until April 26 as repairs continue following a broken water main in early April, according to Regina Public Schools.
Atlantic
-
Measles case confirmed in Halifax Regional Municipality: N.S. Health
Nova Scotia Health and the IWK Health Centre are investigating a confirmed case of measles in the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
Victim's family speaks out after manslaughter charge in death of a Casino New Brunswick manager
A manslaughter charge was laid Friday morning at a Moncton, N.B., courthouse in relation to the death of Rodney Frenette, a manager at Casino New Brunswick.
-
Nova Scotia primary care waitlist moves to online dashboard
The Nova Scotia government is releasing more health data to the public and changing how it shares data about how many people need a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
Toronto
-
Ontario judge charged with assault, taken off judicial duty
An Ontario judge has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
-
Toronto Zoo mourns death of 13-year-old otter Talise
The facility remembered Talise, which means “beautiful waters,” as a smart otter eager to train and pick up new behaviours.
-
Ontario police are asking Android users to check if they dialed 911
Police are asking Ontario Android users to check if their devices recently dialed 911.
Montreal
-
Man applies to launch class-action against Hydro-Quebec following ice storm outages
A Montreal man is seeking court authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Hydro-Quebec after last week's ice storm knocked out power to over 1.1 million customers. The suit would represent those in the Greater Montreal region affected by the outages and is seeking $1,000 for each -- meaning it could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
-
Councillors asking feds, Loto-Quebec to hand over land in Peel Basin to build affordable housing
The city has big plans for the redevelopment of the Peel Basin but a pair of city councillors say it needs to be more ambitious.
-
Quebec City police make arrest in fireworks-launching drone case
A man was arrested Friday in Quebec City after a two-week investigation into incidents involving fireworks launched from a drone in the Neufchatel area of the provincial capital.
Ottawa
-
Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
-
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
-
'I don't exist!': Eastern Ontario residents say addresses don't appear in Canada Post database
Homeowners in Bainsville, Ont., about an hour and a half southeast of Ottawa, are frustrated that their addresses do not appear in the Canada Post database.
Kitchener
-
Rangers lose Game 2 of playoff series against the London Knights
Following a commanding win over Kitchener on Thursday evening, the London Knights completed back-to-back victories with an 8-4 final over the Rangers Friday night.
-
Ontario judge facing assault charges
Regional Senior Justice Paul Currie has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
-
Canada-wide wanted man from Toronto arrested in Kitchener
A 27-year-old Toronto man is facing numerous charges after regional police arrested him in connection to a stolen motor vehicle investigation in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Ontario police are asking Android users to check if they dialed 911
Police are asking Ontario Android users to check if their devices recently dialed 911.
-
Sudbury-area senior facing child pornography charges
A 68-year-old Sudbury man is facing charges related to online child sexual abuse material following a raid, police say.
Winnipeg
-
What you need to know about the 2023 Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties
With the Winnipeg Jets officially clinching a playoff spot earlier this week, the Winnipeg Whiteout Parties are returning to the city.
-
-
'It’s so life-changing': Winnipeg couple makes history with $60 million lotto win
Manitoba has new $60 million Lotto Max winners.
Vancouver
-
B.C. paramedics want more people to have naloxone kits
On the seventh anniversary since the toxic drug crisis prompted British Columbia to declare a public health emergency, paramedics are encouraging people to consider getting naloxone kits.
-
Surrey mayor staying silent on accusations she misrepresented police force vote
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has been quiet following accusations she made false statements surrounding the future of policing in Surrey.
-
Vancouver Island
-
Steven Bacon sentenced to life in prison for murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang
Steven Bacon, the man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang in 2017, has received a life sentence.
-
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
-
New Vancouver-Nanaimo ferry service launching soon
A new ferry route promising a speedy trip between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver is launching soon, and it's not being run by BC Ferries.