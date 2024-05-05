Police warn 'event' could affect traffic in central Edmonton

EDMONTON
    An event on Sunday morning could cause traffic delays in central Edmonton.

    Edmonton police released a traffic advisory early on Sunday morning to notify drivers of the potential disruptions.

    Areas near Churchill Square, 100 Street and Jasper Avenue may be affected.

    The event is expected to begin around 9 a.m.

    Motorists are asked to avoid those areas if possible and use alternate routes.

    Police did not provide any further details about the event.

