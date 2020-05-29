Alberta preschools cleared to reopen June 1
Alberta preschools can reopen beginning June 1, according to the province's minister of children's services. (file photo)
EDMONTON -- Preschools can reopen beginning Monday, according to Alberta's Minister of Children's Services.
Rebecca Shultz shared the update online on Thursday afternoon.
The guidelines provided by the chief medical officer of health include operating in cohorts of no more than 10 people and removing toys and structured that cannot be cleaned and disinfected between cohorts.
Staff must screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms daily and parents must take their children's temperatures each day before dropping them off.
There are also guidelines for shared spaces, cleaning and for entering and exiting a facility. All of the guidelines are available online.
Preschools have been closed since March 15, when the province closed all schools and licenced daycares due to the threat of COVID-19.