EDMONTON -- Preschools can reopen beginning Monday, according to Alberta's Minister of Children's Services.

Rebecca Shultz shared the update online on Thursday afternoon.

The last few months have been hard on working parents- me included! So I’m thrilled to announce that preschools across Alberta can begin to safely reopen on June 1. 1/2 — Rebecca Schulz (@rebeccakschulz) May 28, 2020

The guidelines provided by the chief medical officer of health include operating in cohorts of no more than 10 people and removing toys and structured that cannot be cleaned and disinfected between cohorts.

Staff must screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms daily and parents must take their children's temperatures each day before dropping them off.

There are also guidelines for shared spaces, cleaning and for entering and exiting a facility. All of the guidelines are available online.

Preschools have been closed since March 15, when the province closed all schools and licenced daycares due to the threat of COVID-19.