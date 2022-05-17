Alberta putting 'BA.2 wave behind,' Copping says

Jason Copping became Alberta's health minister during a cabinet shuffle on Sept. 21, 2021. Jason Copping became Alberta's health minister during a cabinet shuffle on Sept. 21, 2021.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island