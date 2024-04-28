EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton resident dead in Saturday evening motorcycle crash on Highway 16

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    An Edmonton resident is dead after a motorcycle crash early Saturday evening in Strathcona County.

    RCMP said in a release that at 6:18 p.m. Saturday, they received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 16 and Highway 21.

    Upon arrival, emergency crews located the motorcycle driver, a 47-year-old from Edmonton, who was dead on scene.

    Early investigation indicates that witnesses report seeing the motorcyclist losing control of the bike and flipping.

