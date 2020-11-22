EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 1,584 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as the province recorded a new daily case record for the fourth-consecutive day.

Saturday saw the province report 1,336 new cases.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday for the first time since Oct. 17.

There are now 319 people in hospital -- a decrease of one person since Saturday -- but 60 of those people are in intensive care, an increase of four since Saturday.

Active cases in the Edmonton zone now sit at 5,479, an increase of 538 since Saturday.

Calgary zone’s active cases sit at 4,614, an increase of 220 since Saturday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will return for an in-person update on case numbers on Monday.