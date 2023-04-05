Alberta regulator confirms potential oilsands toxins in small fish-bearing waterbody

Alberta's energy regulator is confirming that hazardous chemicals are present in a small waterbody after two releases of tailings-contaminated wastewater from Imperial Oil's Kearl oilsands mine. Tailings samples are being tested during a tour of Imperial's oil sands research centre in Calgary on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Alberta's energy regulator is confirming that hazardous chemicals are present in a small waterbody after two releases of tailings-contaminated wastewater from Imperial Oil's Kearl oilsands mine. Tailings samples are being tested during a tour of Imperial's oil sands research centre in Calgary on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island