EDMONTON -- For the second day in a row, Alberta reported an estimated 1,100 cases of COVID-19.

In a limited update given on Twitter Saturday by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, it was reported that the province’s positivity rate is now nine per cent.

Before Friday, the province’s positivity rate had not exceeded eight per cent on a single day since early January.

Half of those represent additional cases of variants of concern, with 550 cases – Alberta’s highest amount of variants of concern reported in a single day.

35 per cent of all active reported COVID-19 cases in Alberta are variants of concern, an increase from Friday’s 33 per cent.

The number of deaths was not disclosed.

According to Hinshaw, hospitalizations remain stable. No further details were given as to the exact number of hospitalizations or how many people are in ICU.

More than 12,000 laboratory tests were completed and 10,000 more vaccine doses were delivered.

Hinshaw said 685,000 Albertans have received one dose of their COVID-19 immunization to date.

Hinshaw also tweeted Saturday that Alberta Health Services (AHS) is investigating a “significant” COVID-19 variant of concern outbreak linked to a returning traveller.

No further details were given as to the location of the outbreak or how many were affected.

As of Thursday, 138,560 people in Alberta had recovered from COVID-19.

There will be another limited update given Sunday. A full update by will be presented Monday.