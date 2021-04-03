EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services (AHS) is investigating a “significant” COVID-19 variant of concern outbreak linked to a returning traveller.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health, said in a tweet released Saturday that the outbreak involves the P.1 variant of concern originating in Brazil.

No further details were given as to the location of the outbreak or how many were affected.

“Health officials are working hard to limit future spread and reaching out directly to those at risk of exposure,” Hinshaw said.

“AHS will ensure that anyone at risk is isolated, offered testing twice and connected with supports if needed.”

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, AHS said no further details are available so far.

“The investigation is currently underway, including testing for variants,” AHS said. “We will provide a detailed update on Monday when we have more detailed information available.”

As of March 31, Alberta had six P.1 COVID-19 variant of concern originating in Brazil. Five were in the Calgary Zone while one was in the Edmonton zone.