EDMONTON -- Alberta is reporting another 1,123 cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths on Wednesday.

The positivity rate from Tuesday was just shy of seven per cent after Alberta Health Services tested approximately 16,000 people.

The province has 13,540 active coronavirus cases and 911 people in hospital, 141 of whom are in ICU.

Alberta has registered 107,501 cases and 1,193 deaths since the pandemic started.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give an update Thursday.