Alberta reports 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths
Alberta reported 1,519 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths on Tuesday as Tyler Shandro resigned from his position as health minister.
The province has 20,917 active cases and 996 hospitalizations, including 222 ICU admissions.
More to come. Original story:
Premier Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will deliver a COVID-19 update after Tuesday afternoon's cabinet shuffle.
The premier will announce changes to his government cabinet at 3:30 p.m. and join Dr. Hinshaw at 5 p.m.
On Monday, Alberta reported 4,633 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths since Friday, and a record-high 954 hospitalizations.
Of eligible Albertans, 81 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 72.3 per cent have had two doses.
Watch the COVID-19 update live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
LIVE NOW
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shandro out as Alberta health minister in Kenney cabinet shuffle
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another minority government. Now what?
When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the 2021 federal election, he said it was because he thought Canadians should have their say about where the country is going. Well, voters have spoken, and it's another minority Liberal government. With an almost identical House of Commons heading to Ottawa in terms of seat distribution, leaders are now facing post-election questions about their futures.
Elections Canada 'sorry' people didn't vote because of long lineups
Many older voters, parents with young children and Canadians with disabilities didn't vote because of long lineups at their voting sites, with Elections Canada apologizing for the wait but saying there was little else they could do in a pandemic.
BREAKING | Autopsy confirms remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito's, FBI says
Autopsy results have confirmed that the remains found Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest are those of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman who disappeared while on a trip exploring national parks with her fiancé, according to the FBI in Denver.
Biden congratulates Trudeau on election win
U.S. President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to congratulate his election win, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
Several ridings still too close to call with many mail-in ballots still to be counted
While Canadians didn't have to wait too long on election night to find out who will lead the next government, there are still several individual seats too close to call and it could take a few days to get clear results with many mail-in ballots still to be counted.
O'Toole triggers campaign review after loss, saying no one more disappointed than him
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's triggered a review looking into his party's election loss, underscoring that he's committed to making sure the Tories are battle-ready for the next one.
BREAKING | Shandro out as Alberta health minister in Kenney cabinet shuffle
Tyler Shandro is no longer Alberta's health minister as part of Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle on Tuesday afternoon.
Liberals return to Alberta, and 5 other surprises in the election results
CTVNews.ca looks at some of the biggest surprises of election night, including the ouster of three cabinet ministers.
OPINION | Don Martin: Sooner or later in this status quo mandate, Justin Trudeau will take his walk in the snow
It might take a year or longer before it becomes clear to him, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will eventually realize he’s finished, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Calgary
-
Tyler Shandro resigns as Alberta health minister, moves to labour and immigration
Premier Jason Kenney swapped Tyler Shandro and Jason Copping's portfolios in a mid-afternoon cabinet shuffle Tuesday.
-
Calgary man wanted in sexual assault of 13-year-old arrested in Ontario
A Calgary man wanted on a sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl has been captured.
-
Special meeting of Calgary city council called to discuss COVID-19
A special meeting of Calgary's city council has been called for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the response to the pandemic, along with a confidential personnel matter.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier says mostly maskless PPC rally in Saskatoon 'unfortunate'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says “it’s unfortunate” that people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election headquarters in Saskatoon flaunted the province’s mask mandate.
-
Sask. reports record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations for 3rd straight day; 4 children hospitalized
Saskatchewan broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, marking the third straight day the province has done so.
-
Saskatoon voter frustrated over accessibility issues at polling station
A Saskatoon man says his polling station wasn’t set up for him to enter in his wheelchair despite being led to believe it was accessible.
Regina
-
Sask. reports record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations for 3rd straight day; 4 children hospitalized
Saskatchewan broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, marking the third straight day the province has done so.
-
Sask. premier says mostly maskless PPC rally in Saskatoon 'unfortunate'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says “it’s unfortunate” that people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election headquarters in Saskatoon flaunted the province’s mask mandate.
-
Arrest leads to numerous weapons charges after altercation with police
The Regina Police Service charged a Regina man who fled on a bicycle after an alleged assault Monday night.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
New Brunswick reports 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, active cases rise to 509
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 40 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 509.
-
P.E.I. reports three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; will introduce vaccine passport on Oct. 5
Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 47.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Possible human remains found in wooded area of Surrey
Police are investigating after possible human remains were found in a wooded area of Surrey, B.C., this week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 update: B.C. hospitalizations still surging as hundreds of surgeries delayed
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals continued to climb on Tuesday, adding to the pandemic's ongoing strain on health-care resources that has already resulted in hundreds of delayed surgeries in recent weeks.
-
Woman beaten on SkyTrain after asking 2 passengers if they had masks, transit police say
A woman was allegedly beaten by two maskless SkyTrain passengers this week after asking them if they had masks to wear.
Northern Ontario
-
Disturbing video shows North Bay students shouting pro-Hitler, anti-Semitic slogans
North Bay Police and the city’s French Catholic school board are responding to a cellphone video that shows a group of students shouting anti-Semitic slogans on a school field.
-
Handful of votes separate candidates in Sault Ste. Marie as vote count continues
The federal election Monday night still has some drama for voters in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Worrying viruses – including West Nile -- discovered in Parry Sound district
After some worrying water sample results, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is advising residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites.
Winnipeg
-
State of emergency extended in Manitoba for what could be the final time
The Manitoba government is once again extending the state of emergency that was put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, this could be the final extension.
-
Manitoba riding continues to be unclaimed, votes are neck and neck
At the end of the day Monday, one Manitoba riding remained unclaimed in the federal election. That result has not changed late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Winnipeg restaurant fined $40K for defying health restrictions; closed to in-person dining
A restaurant in Winnipeg that was fined $40,000 for breaking public health orders is now closed to in-person dining.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 61 new COVID-19 cases, as influx delays surgeries
There are now 5,282 active COVID-19 cases in B.C., including 619 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Man arrested after sexual assault on transit bus: Saanich police
Saanich police say a man has been arrested after a sexual assault aboard a BC Transit bus.
-
Initial repairs nearly complete after undersea cables that power Vancouver Island damaged: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says it's still hard at work repairing damage to underwater cables that bring electricity to Vancouver Island.
Toronto
-
A new tool is helping Ontarians easily show their proof of vaccination starting tomorrow
Add your vaccination status to your iPhone in three easy steps.
-
Toronto about to be hit with 'significant rainfall' as multi-day storm moves in
Environment Canada is warning that some parts of the city could see up to 75mm of rain and that thunderstorms and flooding are a possibility.
-
Important things to know with hours until Ontario's vaccine certificate program
With just days to go before Ontario's vaccine certificate program comes into effect there are some important things to know about how it will work.
Montreal
-
Quebec considering special law to prevent anti-vax protesters from blocking access to hospitals, schools
Quebec premier François Legault said it’s 'unacceptable' that people have been protesting against the vaccine passport outside hospitals and schools recently and said the province could turn to the law to put an end to these demonstrations.
-
French-language minister calls for calm as Bill 96 consultations begin
Quebec Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette called for calm Tuesday morning in his remarks before the start of consultations on language law Bill 96.
-
Fate of Trois-Rivières, Brome-Missisquoi and other Quebec ridings still uncertain after Monday's election
In Quebec, six ridings were awaiting final decisions as of Tuesday afternoon, with the closest Quebec battles in Brome-Missisquoi and Trois-Rivières.
London
-
London Police confirm, incidents where guns are being discharged more common
If it seems like more guns are being used in London this year, it’s because they are.
-
Election reaction, deja vu?
Much of the same in the London-area ridings following Monday night's federal election.
-
Proof of vaccination requirement starts Wednesday, are Londoners ready?
Starting Wednesday, residents will need to show a proof of vaccination to access non-essential businesses in Ontario including nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and restaurants.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region businesses preparing for vaccine passport launch
Businesses and municipal facilities across Waterloo Region are preparing for the launch of Ontario's vaccine passports on Wednesday.
-
Kitchener-Conestoga, Kitchener South-Hespeler ridings still too close to call
Nearly 24 hours after the election polls closed, two ridings in Waterloo Region are still too close to call.
-
Advocates concerned pandemic election may have future impact on voters
Voting advocates are concerned the lack of on campus polling stations may have contributed to a discouraging first-time voting experience for student electors.