Alberta reports 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Alberta reported 1,519 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths on Tuesday as Tyler Shandro resigned from his position as health minister.

The province has 20,917 active cases and 996 hospitalizations, including 222 ICU admissions.

Premier Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will deliver a COVID-19 update after Tuesday afternoon's cabinet shuffle.

The premier will announce changes to his government cabinet at 3:30 p.m. and join Dr. Hinshaw at 5 p.m.

On Monday, Alberta reported 4,633 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths since Friday, and a record-high 954 hospitalizations.

Of eligible Albertans, 81 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 72.3 per cent have had two doses.

