Shandro out as Alberta health minister in Kenney cabinet shuffle

EDMONTON -

Tyler Shandro is no longer Alberta's health minister as part of Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle on Tuesday afternoon.

Shandro is now the minister of labour and immigration after he exchanged portfolios with Jason Copping.

Kenney will join Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw for a COVID-19 update at 5 p.m. It's unclear if the new minister of health will join them.

More to come…