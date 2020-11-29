EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 1,609 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 15,692.

The province also reported nine deaths on Sunday. All of the deaths were linked to care centres:

A man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 90s, and a woman in her 90s all with comorbidities were all linked to the Edmonton Chinatown Care Centre.

A man in his 90s with unknown comorbidities from the Westlock Continuing Care Centre.

A man in his 80s with no known comorbidities at the Laurel Heights Retirement Residence in the Edmonton Zone.

A man in his 90s in the South Zone with comorbidities.

A man in his 80s with unknown comorbidities at Clifton Manor in Calgary.

There are currently 7,230 active cases in the Edmonton Zone, up from 6,968 on Saturday, and 5,756 active cases in the Calgary Zone, up from 5,446 on Saturday.

A total of 415 people are in hospital and 88 are in the ICU. On Saturday, the province reported that 435 people were in hospital, and 95 were in intensive care.

A total of 23,282 tests were performed on Saturday.

The total number of cases reported in the province this weekend is 3,340.