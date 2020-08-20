EDMONTON -- Alberta is reporting more than 100 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 103 new infections Thursday, but active cases fell to 1,084.

Hinshaw also announced one more death, bringing the total to 228.

"It is tempting to become to these numbers after a while," she said. "Yet each number represents a person that has left behind grieving family and friends."

There are 43 patients in hospital, including 12 in intensive care.

Edmonton's active case count decreased by 10 to 561, but the entire city remains under Alberta Health's watch with a 54.9 active case rate per 100,000 residents.

Calgary's cases increased by four to 259.

Alberta has registered 12,604 cases of COVID-19 and 11,292 recoveries since March.