EDMONTON -- Alberta added 133 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Wednesday.

Active infections increased by 58 to a total of 1,251 as recoveries increased by 73 to a total of 8,436.

Alberta reported two more deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak at Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre, bringing the total number of deaths at the home to five.

The south Edmonton continuing care facility has 60 active cases of COVID-19 in 47 residents and 13 staff members.

There are now 102 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, 18 of whom are in ICUs.

Calgary's active cases rose above the 500 mark to 517, while active cases in Edmonton continue to hover around 200 with 205.

Alberta has 10 communities in its watch category:

Edmonton's Duggan neighbourhood;

Calgary's centre, Elbow, and Upper NE districts;

Cardston County;

Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9;

Municipal District of Willow Creek No. 26;

Municipal District of Taber;

Clear Hills County; and

Mackenzie County.

Alberta has reported 9,861 cases of COVID-19 since the first week of March.