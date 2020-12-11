EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 18 more deaths linked to COVID-19 and 1,738 cases from more than 21,000 tests Friday.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 684 Albertans and infected 76,792 people.

Currently, 20,161 Albertans have the disease and 684 of them are in hospital, including the 123 people in intensive care.

The positivity rate remained high on Thursday, the chief medical officer of health said, at 8.3 per cent.