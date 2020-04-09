EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Thursday.

The province has a total of 1,451 cases, with 592 recoveries, and 32 deaths.

The victims are a woman in her 80s in the Calgary Zone, a woman in her 60s in the Calgary Zone, and a man in his 70s in the Edmonton Zone. One of the three was a resident at a continuing care facility.

There are now 151 cases at these homes across Alberta involving staff and residents. Earlier this week, the chief medical officer of health implemented more restrictions at continuing care homes to protect seniors.

"I know it's difficult to no longer be able to visit loved ones who reside in these facilities, but this measure was necessary to keep everyone safe," Hinshaw said.

Testing volume remained low compared to last week with Alberta Health Services conducting 1,333 tests in the past 24 hours.

"We have also had an increase in people accessing our assessment centres since we expanded the testing criteria yesterday, so I anticipate that our testing numbers will increase over the coming days."