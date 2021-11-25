Alberta reports 379 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

EDMONTON -

Alberta reported 379 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Thursday.

The province has 4,969 active cases after its latest data update.

There are 465 Albertans in hospital, including 98 in ICU.

Out of Albertans 12 and older, 88.5 per cent have one vaccine dose and 83.4 per cent have multiple.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta’s updated COVID-19 vaccination QR code, which is supposed to meet the Canadian standard for domestic and international travel, was largely unavailable the first day residents were able to download it. The provincial website was still down Thursday morning.

Wednesday marked the opening of vaccine bookings for Alberta kids aged five to 11. One Edmonton mom told CTV News Edmonton booking her two daughters in for their first dose brought immense relief.

The province is offering advice on how to make needles less scary for kids.

Employers seeking guidance on how to properly do business while under the Restrictions Exemption Program can now sign up for a free, government-offered online training course on the program and COVID-19 safety requirements.