EDMONTON -- Vaccinations among eligible Albertans rose to 64 per cent on Wednesday as the province reported 410 new cases of COVID-19.

Active cases fell to 6,305 the lowest since March 22. Four more Albertans, including two in their 50s, were reported to have died Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 2,232.

More than 2.4 million first doses of vaccine have now been administered, or 64 per cent of the eligible population. Just over 406,000 individuals have had a second dose, about 10.7 per cent of the eligible population.

The are now 435 people in hospital including 122 in intensive care units.

The province reported a 5.24 per cent test positivity based on approximately 8,300 tests.

Alberta entered Stage 1 of its reopening program on Tuesday.

With more than 60 per cent of eligible Albertans having had a first dose as well as fewer than 500 COVID-19 patients in hospital, the province has already met the thresholds for Stage 2 of the reopening plan.

Stage 2 relaxes restrictions on outdoor gatherings, sports, and post-secondary institutions among other changes. It is scheduled to begin June 10, two weeks after the vaccination and hospitalization targets were met.

Stage 3, which lifts almost all restrictions, will begin two weeks after 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least a first dose.