EDMONTON -- Alberta added more than 400 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The 425 new infections include nine variant cases, according to the government's data website.

The province has 4,546 active cases and 257 patients in hospital.

Alberta Health Services had administered 333,379 vaccine doses as of Thursday, and fully immunized 91,470 people.

PHASE 2A

Phase 2A of the vaccine rollout is slated to begin on Monday. It will include:

Albertans aged 65 to 74

First Nations, Metis and Inuit people born in 1971 or earlier

Staff and residents of licensed supportive living facilities who have not gotten the vaccine

"Momentum is building in Alberta’s vaccine rollout plan, and we are well on our way to delivering on our commitment to provide a first dose to every adult who wants one by the end of June," Health Minister Tyler Shandro said in a news release. "The more people who step forward for vaccination when it’s their turn, the faster we’ll reduce the spread of the virus and resume activities that are important to all of us and our communities."

HOW TO BOOK

Albertans born between 1947 and 1956 can book their appointment at these participating pharmacies. AHS will offer booking for one age group per day starting on Monday with people born in 1947.

First Nations, Metis and Inuit people born in 1962 or earlier can book through AHS on Monday.

ASTRAZENECA

The AstraZeneca shot, which Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw continues to assure is safe, is now available to Albertans born between 1957 and 1971, as well as First Nations, Metis and Inuit born between 1972 and 1986.

As of Friday at 11 a.m., more than 40,000 eligible Albertans had booked their AstraZeneca vaccine.